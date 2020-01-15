KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is injured after an overnight stabbing on Sweet View Way in West Knoxville, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KCSO said a call came in at around 12:06 a.m. Wednesday for a victim who had a knife wound to the neck. They were transported to Parkwest Medical Center for a possibly life-threatening injury.

The suspect Sarah Morgan, 20, left the scene but was later taken into custody and charged with attempted second-degree murder, deputies said.

Morgan's bond is set at $50,0000.

Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit is still investigating the incident.