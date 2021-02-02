One person shot at Sevierville restaurant

Officials responded to reports of a shooting at Bluffs Grill and Tap around 12:30 a.m.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person was shot in the leg at a popular Sevierville restaurant early Sunday morning, according to Sevier County officials.

The condition of the victim is unknown, according to officials.

An arrest was made but it is unclear if the arrested person was the shooter or what they were charged with, officials said.