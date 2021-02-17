One woman shot, school bus hit by bullet in North Knoxville shooting Wednesday afternoon

Officials said one woman was taken to the hospital with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

One woman was sent to the hospital with critical, life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon after a shooting in North Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said the shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of North Central Street at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue near Compass Heating and Air.

Officers said the woman was in a van along with another man when it crashed. When officers arrived, they said they found the woman unresponsive, saying she had been shot at least once. The man was not harmed.

Emergency crews rushed the woman to UT Medical Center for treatment.

They also said a bullet hit a Knox County school bus during the shooting.

One student was on the bus with two other people. No one on the school bus was hurt, according to police.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.