One person is in the hospital after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday evening.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the 4200 block of Asheville Highway around 5:20 p.m. at the old filling station near Hidell Road.

KPD said one person was shot after an argument, saying both the suspect and victim fled.

The victim arrived at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center for treatment. KPD said they were transferred to UT Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening wounds.

Officers with the violent crimes unit are investigating.