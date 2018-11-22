A man is in the hospital recovering after being shot on Thanksgiving.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, three men were in a vehicle when shots rang out -- injuring the front passenger.

Officers said the incident is still under investigation, but preliminary information revealed that criminal activity may have been behind the incident.

KPD said the shooting appears to have happened in the Lonsdale area around 3 p.m., but officers are still working to verify the precise details behind the incident.

The victim was dropped off at the emergency room at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital and stabilized, and then taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

No suspects have been identified.

