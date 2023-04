The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 38-year-old Tommy Duncan raped a victim on at least four different occasions.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — An Oneida man was arrested Monday, April 3, on rape charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said agents began investigating 38-year-old Tommy Duncan for allegations of a rape that happened in Scott County.

It was discovered that Duncan raped a victim on at least four different occasions, according to the TBI.

Duncan was transported to the Campbell County Jail. He was booked on a $150,000 bond, according to the TBI.