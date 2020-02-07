Oneida woman charged with seven counts of aggravated statutory rape

Casey Michelle Thomas, 34, is alleged to have had sexual contact with a 16-year-old male on at least seven different occasions, according to investigators.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — An Oneida woman has been arrested and charged on seven counts of aggravated statutory, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that Thomas would drive to the O&W area in Scott County and allegedly commit these crimes against the minor.

The sheriff's office credits the arrest to a team effort approach to serving minor victims in their partnership with the Children's Center of the Cumberlands and the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.

"I am proud of Detective Duncan and the work of our detective division. This isn't easy work and it takes special people to work these tedious cases. Children who are victims of crime will remain our highest priority," Phillips said.