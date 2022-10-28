East Tennessee law enforcement agencies locate drug suspects in Operation "Trick-Or-Treat"

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — On Friday, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they began Operation Trick-Or-Treat along with several other East Tennessee law enforcement agencies.
They said Operation Trick-Or-Treat is an undercover drug operation that they worked on for several months. They said members of the sheriff's department and the Wartburg Police Department were preparing for the undercover drug operation, which included more than 50 controlled drug buys.
They said they located and obtained each suspect in the operation on Friday, with the help of several agencies across East Tennessee.
"Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter, Wartburg Police Chief Teddy Bales and Attorney General Russell Johnson understand the struggle of drug addiction and the toll it can take on the families and loved ones. They encourage each individual that is battling an addiction to continue to fight and seek help through our many different available resources," the sheriff's addiction said on social media.