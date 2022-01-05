ORPD warns about catalytic converter thefts in Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Police Department said they have seen more catalytic converter thefts recently and shared tips on how to prevent them

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department said they have seen more catalytic converter thefts in the area over the past year and said people should take some extra steps to prevent future thefts.

They said people should park in well-lit areas, inside of a garage or a fenced-in area. If people park near their homes, they can also install security cameras facing their cars to discourage thieves from trying to steal from them. There are also catalytic converter security devices people can install, depending on the model of their cars.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said that it is working to prevent thefts, but said that it needs helps from the public. Anyone with information about catalytic converter thefts can report them online.

People can remain anonymous while sharing information with police, they said.

Catalytic converters have been the target of theft for the past several years across the U.S. They are built with valuable metals that can be sold for scrap or be used in other ways. They help reduce harmful emissions from cars. In October, Knoxville police said thieves could get up to $2,000 by selling catalytic converters.