A man and a woman were caught with stolen beer in hand this weekend in Neyland Stadium, according to court records.

Knoxville police officers were called to Neyland Stadium just before midnight Saturday on a possible burglary in progress. Dispatchers told them that cameras had caught five people inside the stadium.

When officers arrived, they caught three people just crawling out from underneath a perimeter fence and saw two others walking towards them who were still inside the stadium.

According to the officer's report, the man and woman each had a beer rack containing 24 beers that appeared to have come from a concession stand.

The officer warned the suspects that his K9 Bruno would be deployed if they didn't obey his commands to put their hands up and surrender to other officers, and they did.

Rachel Barber

KCSO

Spencer Ngumuya

KCSO

Spencer Ngumuya and Rachel Barber were charged with burglary.

Ngumuya admitted he crawled through the mud beneath a perimeter fence to get inside the stadium.

Barber told officers she got inside the same way and that she and Ngumuya went inside a walk-in freezer to take the beer.

Peyton Bennett was one of the other three people who were caught outside the stadium. She admitted to driving group to the stadium and said that a former KPD officer told her breaking into Neyland Stadium was a bad idea because the cameras were constantly monitored.

The beer was valued at $624.