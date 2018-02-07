A short chase ended with a woman crashing her car into two police cruisers Monday morning, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy attempted to pull a vehicle over just before 11 a.m. on I-275S at Woodland Avenue. The driver refused to stop, and sped off. Investigators said the driver and passenger were tossing drug paraphernalia out of the car as they drove.

The pursuit ended when the car crashed into two KCSO vehicles at McCroskey Ave.

The driver, MyKayla Padgett, 24, of Knoxville, was arrested. The passenger, 31-year-old William Goins of Knoxville, fled the vehicle on foot, but was caught and arrested.

Goins was found to have three outstanding warrants. He has a criminal history in Knox County that includes various drug charges, theft and shoplifting, robbery, burglary, and trespassing. He currently has three outstanding warrants against him.

Padgett has a criminal history in Knox County that includes schedule I drugs.

Charges against the two for this incident are pending.

