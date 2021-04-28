Pair arrested in Putnam County 'road rage' incident on I-40

THP identified them as Bobby Jolly, 24, of Rockwood and Hannah Price, 24, of Nashville.

A Rockwood man and a Nashville woman face charges after the Tennessee Highway Patrol said they were involved in a road rage incident April 23 on Interstate 40 in Putnam County.

THP was alerted about a hit-and-run driver on the interstate, according to THP Lt. Bill Miller.

"It was reported that the fleeing driver allegedly shot at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident," according to a release from Miller.

Trooper Donnie Clark of the agency's Interdiction Plus Unit spotted what appeared to be the hit-and-run driver's vehicle and pulled it over.

"During the trooper’s interview, both the driver and passenger admitted to using a gun to intimidate the victim but denied firing the weapon. During the search of the vehicle, a .22-caliber rifle was recovered," Miller's release states.

