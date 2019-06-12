KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two men were sentenced to life in prison for opening fire during a gun deal and killing a woman.

A jury convicted Elijah L. Bowman, III, 20, and Amir Hassan Spears, 20, this week of First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Assault.

On January 28, 2018, prosecutors said the pair used Snapchat to set up a drug deal at a home on Western Avenue with the intent of stealing the marijuana.

While Bowman was in the house, Spears came to the front door with an AR-15 assault rifle. When the door was opened, he started shooting, prosectors said, and so did Bowman.

29-year-old Denise Stevens fled to her bedroom but was shot through the door and killed.

Two other residents were also shot but survived.

Bowman and Spears took eight ounces of marijuana, $25,000 cash, and a different AR-15 before fleeing the residence.

The pair were sentenced to life in prison on the First Degree Murder count, meaning they must serve at least fifty-one years in prison before they can meet with the parole board. Especially Aggravated Robbery is a Class A felony that carries a punishment of fifteen to twenty-five years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Bowman was also convicted of two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Judge Scott Green imposed a life sentence on the murder count for each defendant and set the case for sentencing on January 17 for the remaining counts.