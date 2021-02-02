Pair sought in theft of two bags full of Apple Macbooks

Police said the two left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators are seeking the identities of two suspects who stole Apple MacBooks from a Knoxville Best Buy, according to a tweet put out by The Knoxville Police Department.

On May 30, the two entered the Best Buy located at 8925 Towne and Country Boulevard and loaded two bags full of Apple Macbooks, according to KPD. They then left the store in a dark-colored sedan, the tweet said.

If you know the identities of the two suspects you can contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or by their free mobile app, P3 Tips.