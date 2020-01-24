KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people who went on a spree of armed home invasions and kidnappings throughout West Virginia, Virginia, and East Tennessee over a three-month span in summer 2018 are set to be sentenced in a Knoxville courtroom next week.

From May 2018 to July 2018, investigators said Joshua Small, 52, and Joni Amber Johnson, 36, targeted the homes of elderly people, forcing entry into their homes, holding them at gunpoint, and binding their hands and feet.

Small and Johnson would then ransack the homes, stealing jewelry, valuables, heirlooms, and cash, officials said.

In a home invasion in Dandridge, Small struck a 72-year-old man in the neck, bound his hands and feet with power cords, and shoved him down a flight of stairs into the basement, investigators said.

In Jefferson County, Small and Johnson forced their way into an 81-year-old man’s home, struck him in the head and neck, bound his hands and feet, gagged him, robbed him of $3,200 and fled.

"During a home invasion in Princeton, West Virginia, the two surreptitiously entered the home of an 88-year-old woman, holding her at gunpoint and ripping off her Life Alert necklace," a Department of Justice release said. "Small then struck her in the head, knocking her unconscious and causing a substantial injury before fleeing the home with her pocketbook."

In total, officials said Small and Johnson attacked, terrorized, kidnapped and robbed seven elderly victims.

The pair face a sentence of up to life in prison. They were convicted on July 10 after a three-day trial.

They're set to be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. before the Honorable Chief Judge Pamela Reeves in the United States Courthouse in Knoxville.