KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman who officers said let her three-year-old child run through the parking lot and busy parking garage of UT Medical Center unsupervised now faces multiple charges of child neglect.

According to a Knox County document, officers responded to UT Medical Center at 11:39 p.m. on Tuesday night after several calls from the front desk for a child welfare check.

Officers on scene said witnesses reported a three-year-old child run out of the hospital lobby, through the ER circle, and down to the busy parking garage without adult supervision.

Witnesses also said the child's parent had been warned repeatedly throughout the day to monitor that child and another two-year-old under her supervision better.

Officers on scene reported that they confronted Potter about why she allowed her child to run unsupervised through a busy roadway. She replied, "They are toddlers, they run around. That's what they do."

Witnesses further observed Potter dragging across the asphalt on his bottom back into the hospital lobby while he screamed and cried throughout.

Potter now faces charges of child abuse, neglect, and endangerment. Officers did not issue a citation at that time, because the offense is a felony.