KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Parents of a 21-month-old who ingested Suboxone in December appeared before a judge on aggravated child abuse and neglect charges Tuesday morning.

Knox County deputies arrested Tiffany and Fredie Thacker on Dec. 10. According to arrest records, deputies responded on Dec. 9 when their 21-month old son ingested Suboxone, a schedule III narcotic, and became unresponsive.

He was treated at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

They were not prescribed Suboxone and Tiffany Thacker said a family member gave it to them, arrest records show.

According to the report, police found half of a pill and a pill cutter inside the Thacker's hotel room in Powell.

The pair also faces simple possession charges.

RELATED: Take 10! Sign up for the WBIR lunchtime newsletter

RELATED: How to customize the stories and alerts you get from WBIR