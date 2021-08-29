Pedestrian identified in hit and run in Morristown

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver or the vehicle involved in the hit and run on August 28.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police have identified the victim of Saturday night's hit and run as Angela Lane, 48, of Morristown.

On Saturday, August 28 just before 9:30 p.m., Lane was walking on South Cumberland near Highway 160 when she was struck and killed. According to police, the vehicle had left the scene before officers had arrived.

Police believe the driver was possibly driving a truck made by General Motors and would have a damaged headlight.