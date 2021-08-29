Pedestrian identified in hit and run in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police have identified the victim of Saturday night's hit and run as Angela Lane, 48, of Morristown.
On Saturday, August 28 just before 9:30 p.m., Lane was walking on South Cumberland near Highway 160 when she was struck and killed. According to police, the vehicle had left the scene before officers had arrived.
Police believe the driver was possibly driving a truck made by General Motors and would have a damaged headlight.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident can call anonymously anytime at 423-585-1833 or can call the dispatch center 24/7 at 423-585-2701.