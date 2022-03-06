People across the U.S. wear orange for Gun Violence Awareness Day

Some people dress in orange to honor the victims and survivors of gun violence.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Data from gunviolencearchive.org shows in the United States, there have already been over 200 mass shootings in 2022.

June 3 has been set aside as Gun Violence Awareness Day. Millions of people across the country are wearing orange, including Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon, to spread the word about gun safety and responsible gun ownership.

Steve Smith is the general manager of Set Guns and Range in Oak Ridge.

"Depending on a long gun or a handgun, we're going first to verify your age to make sure you're of age even to handle such a gun,” said Smith.

He says that before anyone leaves his store with a gun, they must pass a background check issued by the US Department of Justice.

"If they come back denied, they can't get the firearm."

Smith says he is a huge advocate for gun safety and says the best way to own firearms is to know the laws and respect them.

"If you're going into a business, and there's a 'no firearm' sign on the door that prohibits you from carrying a firearm, with or without a permit, you have to respect that business,” said Smith.

In Tennessee, people do not need a license or permit to buy a gun, you've just got to be at least 18 years old.

Smith says along with knowing state laws, proper gun storage is a way to prevent gun violence.