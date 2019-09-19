KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officers found a woman dead Thursday in a home on the 1700-block of Edgewood Avenue, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Investigators responded to the home around 12:19 p.m. after a call for shots fired in the area. KPD communications manager Scott Erland said officers found the female victim inside.

She died as a result of a gunshot wound, Erland said.

At this time, KPD said it is not looking for any other suspects in relation to this incident.

Erland said the KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

More than six cruisers, including the Medical Examiner's Office, were on the scene.

