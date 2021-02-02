Person hospitalized after shooting off Asheville Highway in East Knox County

KCSO said one person was wounded and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, a shooting was reported at the 8600 block of Asheville Highway. One person was wounded and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by AMR, and their condition was not reported.