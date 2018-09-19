A person accused of making a threat on social media about Gibbs High School has been taken into custody, according to Knox County Schools.

All three Gibbs Schools were briefly placed on a soft lockdown following a report of a possible social media threat.

School officials said they worked with law enforcement and security to quickly investigate and handle the situation.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

"No need for parents to be alarmed or get their kids out of school. The Sheriff’s Office is aware and the sheriff has the appropriate people in place," KCSO spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn said.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.

