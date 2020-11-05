GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators are looking for a person of interest after two men were found shot, one of them fatally, in Greene County on Saturday.

Deputies were called to a home on Round Knob Rd. just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from Greene Co. Sheriff Wesley Holt. They found Gary Garner, 37, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He told deputies he was in the Tusculum area when he was shot.

Garner was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment

Not long after, according to Sheriff Holt, the department was notified of a second shooting victim on Richland Road in the Tusculum area. That victim was 29-year-old Nathan Knight, who died of his injuries.

The TBI is working with the Greene Co. Sheriff's Office on the investigation.

Investigators are looking for William Jacob Silvers, 24, as a person of interest.

If you have any information about the shootings or Silvers' location, you are asked to call either the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND or your nearest law enforcement agency.