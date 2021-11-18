Gov. Lee signed a law in 2021 banning executions of people with intellectual disabilities. Payne's execution was scheduled for 2020, but the pandemic delayed it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pervis Payne's death penalty will be replaced with two life sentences, according to District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Payne has been in prison since 1988, accused of killing a Millington woman and her daughter.

The two were found stabbed to death in their home in 1987.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault to commit first-degree murder.

For 34 years, the conviction and death sentences have been reviewed multiple times by state and federal courts. Payne's defense argued that at the time of the murder, he was intellectual disabled with an IQ of 78 at the 1988 trial.

BREAKING: Pervis Payne will be removed from death row because it is unconstitutional to execute someone with an... Posted by Innocence Project on Thursday, November 18, 2021

A state expert has examined Payne and all of the records available and could not find that Payne's intellectual functioning is outside the range for disability.

After reviewing these findings, the District Attorney General's office has petitioned to the Criminal Courts that the death penalty be removed and replaced with two life sentences for the murders of Charisse and Lacie Christopher.

In a statement, Pervis Payne’s Attorney said