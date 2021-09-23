PFPD: 371 citations issues over Rod Run weekend, marginally less than April event

The weekend before Rod Run also saw 100 citations issued, during the Shades of the Past car show event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The annual Rod Run event attracts throngs of car aficionados and fans of classic hot rods to Pigeon Forge every year. And every year, there are usually several citations and arrests, according to data from the Pigeon Forge Police Department.

During the last Rod Run event, from Sept. 16 through Sept. 19, police said that 371 citations were issued. They also said they issued 176 warnings and made 63 arrests. Information about the reasons for those citations and arrests was not immediately available.

The number of citations was less than the previous Rod Run event, held in April 2021. During that event, police said they issued 390 citations and 187 warnings.

Before the official Rod Run, Dollywood Splash Country also hosts a similar classic car and hot rod event — Shades of the Past. During that event, police said they issued 100 citations. The department also said they made 24 arrests and issued 132 warnings.

Pigeon forge said that they expected around 125,000 visitors from out of town over the weekend. During the last event, a shooting incident sparked controversy about the event. A fight led to a shooting, and Pigeon Forge police had said they issued 10 times the normal amount of citations. They gave out nearly 400 citations in April, compared to 34 the weekend before.

Police also said that they received help from state troopers and deputies from Blount County to help patrol the event. Pigeon Forge also added orange plastic barricades along the sideway in "hotspot" areas to separate the crowd from the cars.