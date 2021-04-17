Pigeon Forge police ask for help finding suspect after shooting Friday night at Pilot gas station

The shooting happened during the Spring Rod Run, Pigeon Forge's 3-day long car show.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge Police Department said that no injuries were reported after a shooting at a Pilot gas station Friday night, during the 2021 Spring Rod Run.

Officials said that it happened at 4035 Parkway and involved four or five people. They said a bystander pullout out a handgun and fired two shots in the air. According to a video shared widely online, a fight broke out moments before the shots were fired.

Police said they are still searching for information about the identity of the shooter. The video did not plainly show who the shooter was, officials said.

The Spring 2021 Rod Run attracts many car enthusiasts and returned to its original location at The LeConte Center. The event lasts from April 15 - 17.