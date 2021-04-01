Pharmacist accused of spoiling COVID-19 vaccine believed it would change people's DNA, officials say

The man, according to the Grafton Police Department, is an "admitted conspiracy theorist." He is accused of intentionally spoiling vials of vaccine.

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wisconsin — The pharmacist accused of intentionally spoiling nearly 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a Grafton, Wisconsin clinic made his initial appearance in an Ozaukee court Monday.

Steven Brandenburg is the pharmacist accused of intentionally spoiling vials of vaccine at the Grafton Aurora Medical Center on Dec. 24.

According to a probable cause statement, Brandenburg removed the box containing the vaccine from a refrigerator and let it out for 12 hours, rendering it useless.

Brandenburg told investigators that he believed the vaccine was not safe for people and would "harm them and change their DNA," the probable cause said. Brandenburg, according to the Grafton Police Department, is an "admitted conspiracy theorist."

Brandenburg was arrested on Dec. 31 on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, adulterating a prescription drug, and criminal damage to property.

57 people did receive the vaccine after it was left out but there is believed to be no health harm, officials with Aurora said.

The two currently approved versions of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, utilize mRNA technology -- and it's a relatively new approach to immunizing people. The vaccines are the first of their kind to be authorized for public use. However, this method has been rigorously studied and tested for safety for more than a decade through clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people with influenza, Zika, and other vaccines.

The vaccines inject people with a spike protein found on the surface of a virus, rather than injecting a person with an inactive virus, to trigger a lasting immune response in the body by teaching cells how to make the protein to produce COVID-19 antibodies to quickly fight off a real infection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the mRNA in these vaccines do not affect or interact with a person's DNA.