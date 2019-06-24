CONCORD, N.H. — The pickup driver involved in a deadly Randolph, New Hampshire, crash on Friday that killed seven people has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide, authorities announced Monday.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, was identified Saturday as the driver of a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer along Route 2 when it collided with 10 motorcycles. Those killed as a result of the crash were identified Sunday.

Officials said Zhukovskyy was arrested at about 8 a.m. Monday by Massachusetts State Police at his home, located at 90 Newbridge St. in West Springfield, Massachusetts. He was taken into custody on a fugitive from justice charge, based on an arrest warrant issued Monday.

Zhukovskyy is charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

The investigation remained active and ongoing, officials said.