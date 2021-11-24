Pigeon Forge man, 75, charged in shooting death of 33-year-old man

Police say Bobby Rauhuff faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in Jeremy Lowe's killing.

A 75-year-old Pigeon Forge man has been charged in the killing this week of a 33-year-old man.

According to the Pigeon Forge Police Department, Bobby Rauhuff faces a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting Monday morning of Jeremy Lowe.

Police found Lowe shot to death early Monday at a home at 201 Sugar Hollow Road after being summoned about a shooting, according to police Lt. Matthew Pendleton.

Authorities said at the time they were detaining a person of interest.

Rauhuff owns property on Sugar Hollow Road, county records show.

Pigeon Forge authorities have yet to release what they think were the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Lowe leaves behind a son as well as his parents. Cross-Smith Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements.