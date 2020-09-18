Pigeon Forge man arrested on multiple charges including child rape

David Nelson was arrested on two counts of child rape.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division arrested David Nelson, 48, on two counts of child rape and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Nelson is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond, according to authorities.