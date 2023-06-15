DA: Pigeon Forge man sentenced to 50 years on child pornography charges

Roger Glenn Boland, 68, from Pigeon Forge, was sentenced to 50 years behind bars as part of a plea agreement filed with the court.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 68-year-old man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday on charges of producing and distributing child pornography.

The District Attorney's Office said Roger Glenn Boland, from Pigeon Forge, pleaded guilty to an indictment that charged him with a count of production of "child sexual abuse material" and a count of distributing that material.

According to a release from the DA's office, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had received a tip that a 13-year-old child was in danger of sexual abuse. The Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit then searched a home where the child resided.

They said the child has cerebral palsy, is wheelchair bound and is non-verbal. Boland told authorities that the child "was the result of an incestual relationship," and they searched his phone where they found evidence of the child being sexually abused. They said it was also produced in part with his co-defendant, Felina Shockley.

The release said he also admitted to giving images to other men who had ongoing communications with him.