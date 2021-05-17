Pilot fraud defendants seek new judge, new place to hold trial outside Tennessee

The trio won a retrial after an appeals panel threw out their convictions last year. They're accused of taking part in a scheme to rip off some trucking companies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three former Pilot employees accused by the federal government of taking part in a multimillion-dollar scheme to cheat some trucking companies out of diesel rebates want their retrial to take place outside of Tennessee.

Additionally, two of the defendants including the former president of Pilot are asking the original judge to step away from the case because he's biased or could be seen as biased.

Former President Mark Hazelwood, Scott Wombold, a former vice president, and Heather Jones, a former account rep, won a shot at a retrial last year after a three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found Senior U.S. District Judge Curtis L. Collier wrongly allowed jurors to hear audio evidence introduced during the original trial in 2018.

A federal jury in Chattanooga convicted them after a trial that spanned some four months in late 2017 and early 2018.

Hazelwood, Wombold and Jones say it's impossible now to find a Tennessee jury that hasn't been tainted by "high decibel" and extreme press coverage of the case through the years.

The new trial is set for Feb. 1, 2022.

The criminal investigation stemmed from an FBI raid on Pilot headquarters in Knoxville in April 2013.

The defendants are suggesting the case by moved to Arkansas, Missouri or the Western District of North Carolina.

"No reasonable person will believe the defendants can be fairly tried here," they argue in court papers filed Friday seeking the change of venue.

The government will have a chance in the coming weeks to respond.

Hazelwood and Wombold also argue a new judge should hear the case. Their request was expected following the Sixth Circuit panel's ruling against the government last year.

Collier, a former prosecutor with decades of experience on the federal bench in Chattanooga, allowed the government during the original trial to present secret recordings of Hazelwood making racially charged comments while at a small gathering of Pilot executives in October 2012. During the gathering, he asked for the playing of a David Allen Coe song that used the "N" word.

Federal prosecutors argued the tapes countered Hazelwood's claims that he was a solid, responsible businessman who put Pilot's interests ahead of his own. Hazelwood's lawyer cried foul; attorneys for Jones and Wombold, who weren't on the tapes, also strongly objected that the introduction would be high prejudicial to their clients.

Wombold's lawyers argue in the newly filed motion that Collier made remarks at sentencing that suggest he'd already made up his mind about Wombold's guilt and punishment. Any "reasonable" person would have doubts about the judge's ability to be impartial in the retrial, they wrote,

Attorney John Kelly said his client didn't make the request "lightly."

Hazelwood's lawyers were more blunt.

Collier let in the secret recordings during the 2018 trial "despite a clear risk of undue prejudice and a clear lack of probative value," the memo from Jim Walden, Bradley Henry and Robert M. Cary states.

"Moreover, the court's statements about, and rulings against, Mr. Hazelwood after the introduction of the recordings create an appearance of partiality, which stems from extrajudicial sources," they wrote.

Hazelwood, who made millions during a 30-year career working for the privately held company owned by the Haslam family, thinks Collier may have a bias against people accused of white collar crimes. His comments on his case and on other white collar cases suggest he has a bias about how he views such people, Hazelwood writes in an affidavit.

Hazelwood also objected to Collier comparing him at sentencing to the late billionaire scammer Bernie Madoff, who cheated investment clients out of billions of dollars before being caught and sent to federal prison.

The former Pilot executive said he was nothing like Madoff, nor were the crimes he was accused of.

"Madoff stole billions of dollars; I created programs that actually brought fuel prices down across the industry, saving hundreds of millions of dollars for trucking companies (including those I allegedly defrauded)," Hazelwood states in an affidavit.

He said he also objected to the court suggesting that he'd destroyed the lives of his alleged co-conspirators on the sales team. Collier noted at sentencing that Hazelwood had used his reputation in the trucking industry to help further the rebate scheme.

"Despite the absence of any evidence that I devised the purposed scheme, the court treated me much worse than the person who allegedly originated the scheme as well as the person who was alleged to have been the most prolific participant," Hazelwood states in his affidavit.

About a dozen ex-Pilot sales employees have pleaded guilty including those considered the ringleaders of the rebate ripoff.

"My bottom line is this: the court put all the responsibility on me not because the evidence required it but because the court was biased against me."

Hazelwood was convicted among other counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud and witness tampering.