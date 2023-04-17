BCSD: Pineville woman charged with arson, served warrants for menacing and 'terroristic threatening'

The Bell County Sheriff's Department said Rosemary Mosely, 69, tried to burn the home of a family on March 5.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — The Bell County Sheriff's Department said Saturday that a 69-year-old woman from Pineville was arrested and charged with arson after authorities said she tried to burn down a family's home during the early morning of March 5.

They said Rosemary Mosley was spotted on camera setting the home on fire after the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to it. They said the fire was contained to a room of the home by firefighters.

Mosley was also served warrants for incidents that happened during April 2021, August 2021 and September 2021, according to BCSD.

They said in April 2021, Moseley threatened a woman which led to a third-degree terroristic threatening charge.

In August 2021, they said a man from the same family who owned the home told officers that Mosley threatened to "burn his home," which led to another terroristic threatening charge.

Then, in September 2021, they said she was driving on Highway 221 with her husband at around 20 mph when a woman from the same family tried to pass them in a designated passing zone. According to authorities, Mosley tried to run the woman off the road and as the woman tried to turn to go to a home in Jenson, Moseley blocked the bridge with her car.

Authorities said Saturday Mosley was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center and served the warrants. She faces charges of first-degree arson, menacing, and two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening. They said she is being held on a $100,000 bond.