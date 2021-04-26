Pistol taken from passenger's carry-on bag at McGhee Tyson Airport

It's the fifth weapon taken at a checkpoint from a passenger this year at the airport, according to the TSA.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A .22-caliber Beretta pistol was found and taken from a passenger's carry-on bag Monday morning at McGhee Tyson Airport, according to the federal Transportation Security Administration.

It's the fifth weapon taken at a checkpoint from a passenger this year, according to the TSA.

Firearms aren't not allowed in carry-on luggage. Unloaded weapons can be carried in checked bags if they're in the proper carrying case and if the airline has been alerted.

The discovery was made about 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to TSA. Personnel took the gun and alerted airport police, who seized the bag and escorted the passenger away from the checkpoint, which is standard.

In a statement Monday, Steve Wood, the TSA's director for the state, said while passenger volumes are not at pre-pandemic levels, TSA continues "to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints."

In all of 2020, TSA personnel found seven firearms in carry-on language.

The state had one of the highest seizure rates in the United States last years, TSA figures show.

One out of every 20 guns found last year at a TSA security checkpoint in American airports was at a Tennessee airport, according to Mark Howell, TSA regional spokesman.