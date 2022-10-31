Planned Parenthood: Man who died in jail custody believed to be responsible for 2021 health center arson

The organization said the suspect was believed to be responsible for a series of attacks, saying the FBI was investigating him in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi said a man who died while in jail custody earlier this year is believed to be responsible for a series of attacks against its Knoxville health center in 2021, including an arson that happened last New Year's Eve.

Ashley Coffield, CEO of PPTNM, said Mark Reno is suspected to be behind both the New Year's Eve fire and an incident where shots were fired into the clinic's front door in early 2021.

Coffield said a civil complaint has been filed because Reno, who is from Jefferson City, died in custody earlier this year. According to court records, Reno was arrested on July 18, 2022, and was being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center in London, Kentucky. The documents said he "suffered a medical episode" in mid-August and was later flown to the ICU at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center on Aug. 14.

He died in the Kentucky hospital on Aug. 15, according to court documents.

Coffield said authorities were preparing to charge him for the incidents before he died, saying he was also under investigation for shooting at the John J. Duncan Federal Office Building in Knoxville. Reno was also under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for being allegedly involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Coffield said the government filed a civil complaint in the wake of his death to seize the property used in the crimes.

The fire at the health center broke out shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the building at 710 N. Cherry St. Planned Parenthood was renovating the building.

It was the second time someone targeted the building for violence. In January 2021 -- on the anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision -- Coffield said Reno fired at least one gunshot into the clinic's front and fled.

The organization did not perform surgical abortions there. It offered reproductive services and the abortion pill, according to the clinic.

Planned Parenthood had spent more than $2 million on renovating the building, which was a loss. The organization estimated it would require an equal amount to rebuild, which it said at the time it would do.

"The fire on Dec. 31 erased the hard work of many, many people, including our staff, our board of directors, our donors, our contractor," Coffield said.

The organization said Monday that it is still temporarily operating in a mobile unit and is planning to rebuild.

By the time KFD arrived last New Year's Eve, flames already had breached the roof, a sign it had been burning for some time before authorities were alerted.

KFD and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives both said they believed the fire was intentional. ATF has forensic expertise in investigating suspicious fires.