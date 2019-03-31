A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Huntingdon man in connection to a Friday evening homicide.

On Friday, authorities found the body of James Dale Kelly with an apparent gunshot wound, at a home in the 7000 block of Buena Vista Road.

During the course of the investigation, authorities obtained an image of a silver vehicle from surveillance equipment near the scene.

TBI released that information to the public on Saturday evening. Those tips led to the arrest of Corey Leavitt Jr. Authorities arrested and charged Leavitt with one count of Reckless Homicide and booked him into the Carroll County Jail.