Police: 80-year-old woman's room had only mattress and blanket with dog feces all over it

The Rogersville woman was taken to a safe place and her caregivers were charged with abuse of an adult.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were arrested Saturday in Hawkins County after authorities said they found an 80-year-old woman living in horrible conditions, which included feces covering the floor, black mold in the kitchen, and flies throughout the house.

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to the 200 block of Stanley Valley Road in Rogersville. The deputy made contact with 46-year-old Rebecca Jean Armstrong, who lives at the address, according to police. Armstrong told police that she takes care of the woman.

The deputy saw the house's windows were broken and busted out. When entering the house, the deputy was met with an overpowering stench of feces and rotting food. The victim was sitting on the couch barefoot beside a bed pan chair. She could not adequately take care of herself and could not walk well. The deputy said there were flies throughout the house and some were buzzing around the victim. The deputy added there were two large holes in the floor which led straight to the dirt below the trailer.

Dog feces was found throughout the trailer and the kitchen was piled up with dishes covered in rotting food, according to police. A thick layer of black mold was seen in the kitchen and all over the ceiling. The fridge didn't appear to be working and only contained rotting food. The deputy then looked in the bathroom where he found the bathtub filled with trash and the toilet overflowing with human feces.

The victim's room had only a mattress and a blanket in the floor which had dog feces all over it, according to police.

The deputy then made contact with 56-year-old Banner Gale Skeen, who said he, along with Armstrong takes care of the victim and lives there. The victim told police that when her bed pan gets full, the suspects dump it in the yard beside the house.

Skeen and Armstrong were both arrested and charged with abuse of an adult.