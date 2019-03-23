MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said they have arrested Brandon Tucker in the armed robbery of a marathon gas station on King Avenue and East Andrew Johnson Highway.

Police said Brandon Tucker, 33, of Morristown was taken into custody Sunday morning.

Detectives said they received tips from the public pointing investigators to Tucker. He admitted to the crime.

Tucker is in the Hamblen County jail on a $150,000 bond.

Police said he is expected to be arraigned on the charge of aggravated robbery Wednesday morning.