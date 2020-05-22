Police bust four after finding meth and other drugs at a North Morristown apartment

Officers said they searched an apartment at 2038 Buffalo Trail found more than 11 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Four people are behind bars and charged with various drug violations after Morristown police executed a search warrant at an apartment Wednesday night.

According to the Morristown Police Department, police took Senca Smith, 41, Crystal Estep, 42, Joshua Crews, 36, and Andrew Allison, 36, into custody.

Officers said the search warrant was the result of several weeks of investigation conducted by MPD. Officers said they searched an apartment at 2038 Buffalo Trail found more than 11 grams of methamphetamine, more than 4 grams of marijuana, as well as suboxone and paraphernalia consistent with the illegal sale of narcotics.

Smith, who lived at the apartment, is facing charges of sale and delivery of marijuana, possession for sale and delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses, and a violation for having suboxone.

Estep also lived at the apartment and is facing possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Police said she also has an outstanding warrant for violation of community corrections.

Crews, who is from Bean Station, was arrested and charged with possession for sale and delivery of methamphetamine after officers said they found him trying to dispose of items in his pockets. Officers said they found a glass vial on him containing roughly 1 gram of methamphetamine and that he had access to items to package and distribute narcotics.

Allison, who is from Mooresburg, was also found hiding in the apartment with a bag containing roughly 2.9 grams of methamphetamine and plastic bags and other items needed for distributing narcotics, according to police. Allison is charged with possession for sale and delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities.