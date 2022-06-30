SPD: Officers investigating apparent homicide after woman found dead in Sevierville home

The Sevierville Police Department said several children and one adult were at the home when officers arrived. None of them are injured or considered suspects.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevierville officers and detectives are investigating an apparent homicide that took place early Thursday morning, according to the Sevierville Police Department.

A woman was found deceased in a house on Grassy Meadows Lane in Sevier County, the SPD said.

Dispatchers received a call around 2:20 a.m. from a person in the Grassy Meadows Lane area who reported hearing a gunshot. Officers responded, canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed two people but found nothing. They left the area around 3:15 a.m., the SPD said.

Around 8 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a co-worker of the victim who told them that she had gone to the victim's house after the victim didn't show up for work. Officers responded and that's when the female victim was found, according to the SPD.

The SPD said several children and one adult were at the home when officers arrived. No one was injured and no one at the home is considered a suspect.

Officers are going door-to-door in the neighborhood to interview residents, detectives are processing the scene and conducting interviews, according to the SPD.

SPD said the investigation is in its early stages and additional information will be released as it becomes available.