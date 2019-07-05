CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee police say DNA evidence led to the arrest of an Arizona man in a 22-year-old unsolved slaying.

Christa Bramlitt was found dead in the Sunnydale Mobile Home Park in Clarksville on October 28, 1996. She had been sexually assaulted and killed.

During the autopsy, a sexual assault evidence collection kit was completed and sent to the TBI Crime Lab for analysis. A DNA profile was obtained and loaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), in search of a possible match.

It took nearly 23 years for the CODIS system to find a match. Kenneth Hudspeth, 48, had been entered into the database after a felony assault charge in Arizona.

Hudspeth was interviewed in Phoenix, and it was established that he was in Clarksville at the time of Bramlitt's murder, he knew the victim, was present in her home on the day of her death, and was the last person to see her alive.

Investigators said Hudspeth did not refute any of the facts presented to him. On April 16, Hudspeth was arrested in Phoenix and charged with criminal homicide. He waived extradition and will be taken to Clarksville where he will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Investigators say there are over 1500 pages of documentation associated with the homicide investigation of Crista Bramlitt. The original detective on the case was Detective Charvis, who is now retired.

Hudspeth reportedly flew under the radar and was not known to investigators at the time of the homicide. He had lived in the mobile home park for a brief time and moved out almost immediately after the murder. He moved out of the Clarksville area in December 1997.

Hudspeth had been originally arrested in July 1997 for domestic assault of another victim and has had numerous arrests over the years since the homicide including two prison stints in Texas and Arizona.

In 2005, there were changes to the CODIS and the DNA from the Bramlitt case and others cases were resubmitted for testing.

