LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A good time is to be had at Churchill Downs but for one Georgetown, Kentucky man, the fun went a little too far, according to police.

Police say it all went down during the Breeders’ Cup festivities Saturday around 4 p.m.

They say 24-year-old Michael Wells-Rody was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he snuck into a restricted area.

That’s when they say Wells-Rody mounted a horse and rode it out of the tunnel area into the track entrance of Churchill Downs.

When he was asked to leave the horse and the area, they say Wells-Rody allegedly became loud and disorderly, causing alarm to staff members.

Wells-Rody has been charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He is currently booked at Metro Corrections and being held without bond.

Wells-Rody is expected to be arraigned Nov. 5.

