Police find more than 150 grams of methamphetamine after two traffic stops in Kentucky

Three people are facing drug charges after found large amounts of methamphetamine during traffic stops in Kentucky.

PINEVILLE, Ky. — Three people face drug charges after police said they found a total of 150 grams of crystal methamphetamine during two separate traffic stops in Bell and Harlan counties.

Police said they found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine after stopping Billy Griffin, 34, and Christopher Saylor, 24, both from Wallins Creek. They were stopped by police in Pineville, according to reports.

Police also said they stopped Billy Griffin, 34, from Dayhoit, on Log Mountain. During that traffic stop, police said they found more than 50 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Detectives with Appalachia Narcotics Investigations said they believed the drugs were heading to Harlan County to be distributed. The ANI is made up of investigators from the Harlan County Sheriff's Office, Bell County Sheriff's Office, Pineville Police Department and Kentucky State Police.

Asher and Saylor were charged with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. They also had warrants from Harlan County, officials said.