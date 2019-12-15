HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police investigators said a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital following a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Investigators said they received a call Harlan ARH Hospital just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Hospital employees told police that the 16-year-old had been brought to the emergency room.

The reported shooting took place in Harlan County. The boy was stabilized and transported by ambulance to University of Kentucky Medical Center, and investigators said he's in stable condition.

The police said they are still investigating the incident, which they called an "alleged shooting and possible robbery." No arrests have been made.

Investigators said it was an isolated incident and no one in the community is in danger.