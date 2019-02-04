COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office closed two burglary investigations and confiscated many grams of meth in a raid on Tuesday.

Officers responded to 650 Eply Road in Newport in reference to a wanted subject, Dalton Miller, who they believed to be armed.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female who advised she did not know who all was in the home. Authorities then found two male subjects and a female.

The male, Dalton Miller of Newport, had several warrants on file for his arrest.

A search of the house yielded eight grams of meth, digital scales, packaging material, and four stolen weapons. Police also discovered jewelry which was identified from an earlier burglary which occurred in Cocke County.

That jewelry discovery solved two burglary investigations.

The Newport Police Department assisted CCSO in the raid.

Miller was arrested with the following charges:

Felony in possession of a firearm

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Burglary of a vehicle

Two counts of aggravated burglary