Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to recover the inmates and an investigation is underway.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested two inmates that had escaped from jail.

According to ACSO, it happened around 5:53 p.m. on Sunday. ACSO was notified that two inmates had escaped from the Detention Facility and drove off in a vehicle.

ACSO said deputies had arrested the escapees around 6:20 p.m. and brought them back to the jail.