Police investigate after woman found bound, gagged behind couch outside Greeneville house

The incident was reported Wednesday morning.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville police are investigating the circumstances that led to the discovery Wednesday morning of a woman found bound and gagged in a sleeping bag behind a couch outside a home.

According to a police report, Dillon Carloss went to a home on Frazier Street in Greeneville about 6 a.m. to return a dog.

"When he arrived he stated he heard odd sounds coming from behind a couch outside the home in the front of the property. When he looked he observed the female victim bound and gagged in a sleeping bag," Greeneville Police Department report states.

Carloss "panicked" and alerted two friends. The three of them freed the woman. After several hours, according to the report, she was convinced to go to Greeneville Community East hospital.

Police spoke to her there.

"The victim stated she did not know who did this to her but she described walking down the road and being abducted near to the corner of Frazier Street and East Church Street," the report states. "The victim had bruising on her left cheek near her eye. Her shirt was also torn from the collar down."

Investigators took photos at the house.

"Officers did not make contact with anyone at the home," the report states.