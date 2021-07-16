Investigation underway after LaFollette fatal shooting, police say

The names of both victims have not been released pending further investigation.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a shooting left one victim dead in LaFollette Thursday night, police said.

The LaFollette Police Department was dispatched to a shooting reported at 400 East Walden in LaFollette around 11:01 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were treated at the scene and then transported by EMS to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, police said.

According to a Facebook post by LaFollette Police, one of the victims was later transported to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

During an investigation, detectives said they have discovered that one of the victims died due to injuries.

