Police investigating after gunshot victim dies at Knoxville hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a gunshot victim died at a Knoxville hospital, police said.
On Tuesday around 2 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after a male gunshot victim arrived via a personal vehicle.
Police said that shortly after his arrival, the victim was pronounced dead.
Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin an investigation.
The case remains under investigation.
If you have any information contact the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.