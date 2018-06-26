Three businesses in South Knoxville are recovering after experiencing break-ins this past weekend.

Police say someone broke into South Coast Pizza, Three Bears Coffee Company, and Honeybee Coffee on Friday and Saturday. All three businesses are along Sevier Avenue.

The burglars smashed the glass at all three locations and stole cash from registers. 10News spoke with a manager at Honeybee working to stay optimistic.

"You've just gotta roll with it. Stay positive and realize that we've got a shop in a good spot... so it's not about the money made... it's about like I said cleaning up the mess whatever it be... fixing whatever we've got to fix to get on with the day," Honeybee Coffee manager Mikey Hanson said.

Following the string of crimes...Honeybee also says it's upgrading security.

